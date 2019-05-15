Isaac Kappy Dies: ‘Thor’ And ‘Terminator Salvation’ Actor Was 42

Isaac Kappy, an actor who had small roles in the films Thor and Terminator Salvation and the AMC series Breaking Bad, has died. He was 42.

Bart Graves a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, confirmed to Deadline that Kappy jumped to his death from a bridge Monday in Bellemont, AZ,

According to the Arizona Daily Sun, which first reported Kappy’s death, the actor jumped from the Transwestern Road bridge onto Interstate 40 and was struck by a pickup truck.

The paper said passing motorists got out of their vehicles on the bridge and tried to “physically restrain” Kappy, but they were unable to stop him from jumping. No one else was injured, and the investigation into the incident has been closed.

Kappy was originally from Albuquerque, NM, according to his IMDb page. He lived in New Mexico and had written two short films.

The actor-writer garnered tabloid headlines in 2018 after making a series of controversial statements on social media about Hollywood actors and socialites.