EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Iron Sky 2: The Coming Race, a sequel to the cult sci-fi parody that returns director Timo Vuorensola and those Nazis in space that so buzzed the Berlin Film Festival when the original bowed there in 2012.

The new pic stars Lara Rossi, Tom Green, Vladimir Burlakov, Kit Dale and the return of Udo Kier, and will feature the mix of B-movie plot and A-list effects that made the first one work so well. Myriad Pictures is aboard to hande worldwide sales and will screen the film for buyers beginning next week at the Cannes film market. Vertical plans a July 19 day-and-date theatrical and digital release in the U.S.

The first Iron Sky started out with the unknown fact that at the end of 1945 as the war was ending a group of Nazi scientists in the Antarctic escaped in space rockets to the dark side of the moon, where they built an armada of UFOs to invade Earth, a plan that goes awry.

The Coming Race picks up following the devastating aftermath of nuclear war on Earth, and the former Nazi moon base has become the last refuge for mankind. Limited supplies and overpopulation threaten the survivors until Obi, the leader’s daughter, finds a map pointing to a power buried deep under Earth’s wasted surface that could save mankind or destroy it once and for all. When an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth, they must fight an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race to save humanity. Vuorensola and Dalan Musson penned the script.

“Iron Sky 2: The Coming Race already has tremendous following established by the first film, while ratcheting up the insanity and fun,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical. “Driven by impressive visual effects and a story that continues to grow more and more unpredictable as it unfolds, we can’t wait for audiences to experience this wild ride. We’re confident that this sequel will build an even bigger following.”

Producers are Oliver Damian, Peter De Maegd, Tom Hameeuw, Tero Kaukomaa and Timo Vuorensola. Glenn Kendrick Ackermann, Guido Baechler, Josef Brandmaier, Peter Graham, Stephen Hays, Anastasia Norenko, Denis Norenko and Michel Vandewalle are executive producers. The film hails from Iron Sky Universe, 27 Films Production and Potemkino, with VFX work from Pixomondo (Game of Thrones).

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical with Kirk D’Amico from Myriad on behalf of the filmmakers.