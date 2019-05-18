EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for A-list festival regular Karim Aïnouz’s Cannes Un Certain Regard drama The Invisible Life Of Eurídice Gusmão, which is being sold on the Croisette by The Match Factory.

RT Features, Pola Pandora, Sony Pictures, Canal Brasil and The Match Factory are behind the Portuguese-language tropical melodrama about two sisters struggling to define themselves in the machista culture of midcentury Brazil. Sony plans to release the film wide in Brazil in November 2019, followed by the rest of Latin America.

The story begins in Rio de Janeiro in 1950. Eurídice, 18, and Guida, 20, are two inseparable sisters living at home with their conservative parents. Although immersed in a traditional life, each one nourishes a dream: Eurídice of becoming a renowned pianist, Guida of finding true love. In a dramatic turn, they are separated by their father and forced to live apart. The sisters take control of their separate destinies, while never giving up hope of finding each other.

Pic stars Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler, Bárbara Santos and Gregório Duvivier, with a special appearance by Fernanda Montenegro (Central Station). Inspired by the novel of the same name by Martha Batalha, the screenplay was written by Murilo Hauser and co-written by Inés Bortagaray and Aïnouz.

The film was shot by Hélène Louvart (Happy as Lazzaro), edited by Heike Parplies (Toni Erdmann), and produced by Rodrigo Teixeira (RT Features), Michael Weber and Viola Fügen (both Pola Pandora).

Aïnouz’s first six films have played at Berlin, Cannes or Venice. This is his seventh film. His previous feature was documentary Central Airport THF which premiered at the 2018 Berlinale (Panorama).