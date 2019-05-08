‘Interrogation’ Casts Vinessa Antoine; Roger Guenveur Smith Joins ‘Saints & Sinners’

Diggstown‘s Vinessa Antoine is set for a recurring role opposite Kyle Gallner in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation. Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. The series’ first nine episodes will be available to binge in any order with each episode structured around an interrogation. The multi-linear approach will give viewers the opportunity to follow their instincts and develop their own interpretations of the facts of the case and ultimately decide innocence or guilt. Antoine plays a street-smart diner waitress who becomes crucial in a decades-old murder investigation after becoming involved with the private investigator. Canadian born Antoine’s TV credits include Fox’s The Resident, Being Erica, Haven, Heartland, NCIS, Lucky 7 and General Hospital. She’ll return for Season 2 playing the lead role of Marcie Diggs in CBC’s Diggstown. She is repped in the U.S. by Buchwald and manager Brinda Bhatt, and The Characters Talent Agency in Toronto.

Roger Guenveur Smith (Behind the Movement) has booked a recurring role opposite Vanessa Bell Calloway on the fourth season of Saints & Sinners on Bounce. The series centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder – all set against the backdrop of a large southern church. Cliffhangers and twists abound in the series, which is set Cypress, Georgia, a sleepy southern town outside Atlanta. Smith will play Senator Hayes, a lifetime politician with a dark secret who locks horns in a power struggle with Lady Ella Johnson (Calloway). The series reunites Roger with Swirl Films, the production company also responsible Behind the Movement starring Smith and Meta Golding. His other recent work includes a starring role in the Sundance indie pilot It’s Not About Jimmy Keene and Spike Lee-directed Rodney King. Smith is with Buffalo 8 Management.