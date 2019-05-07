‘Intercepted’ Drama Series Starring La La Anthony From 50 Cent In Works At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: The Power duo of executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and co-star La La Anthony are teaming up for a new series project at Starz. The premium cable network has put in development Intercepted, a soapy drama from 50 Cent and his G-Unit Films and Television, with Anthony attached to star and executive produce.

Intercepted is based on Alexa Martin’s best-selling novel of the same name. It is the first of the three-book series, The Playbook, inspired by the eight years Martin spent as an NFL wife.

Described as a funny and fresh contemporary romance, Intercepted centers on Marlee Harper (Anthony) who is the perfect girlfriend. She’s sure had enough practice, dating her NFL-star boyfriend for the last ten years. But when her relationship unexpectedly ends, she vows to never date an athlete again. Only one problem: Gavin Pope, the new star quarterback in town has Marlee in his sights.

Actress/TV personality Anthony has real-life experience as WAG she can draw upon for the role; she has been married to NFL star Carmelo Anthony.

Intercepted is part of the rich new overall deal Jackson and G-Unit inked with Starz last fall. G-Unit also is developing series Black Mafia Family and Vanguard for the premium cable network, owned by Lionsgate.

Martin’s The Playbook series was published by Berkley, a division of Penguin Random house.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, executive produces Starz’s flagship drama series, Power, on which he also starred for the first five seasons and directed an episode. Additionally, He also executive produces a hot legal drama pilot at ABC, written by Hank Steinberg.

In addition to her co-starring role on Power, La La Anthony is a best-selling author. Her recent TV credits include Star and The New Edition Story.

Jackson is repped by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig. Anthony is repped by APA, Untitled, Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman. Martin is repped by APA and the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency.