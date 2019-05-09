Instagram & United Artists Team To Offer Early Previews For Olivia Wilde’s ‘Booksmart’

United Artists Releasing announced today it will offer exclusive early access to Annapurna’s Booksmart, director Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed film, exclusively to its Instagram community.

It’s the first time that Instagram has promoted a movie sneaks program, and they became excited about the pic after UA screened Booksmart for all the big tech companies and social media platforms.

Booksmart opens on Friday, May 24, and the sneaks are occurring one week in advance on May 17 at theater chains across the country including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus, Brielle Cinemas, Cinepolis, Harkins, Galaxy Theaters, Pacific Theaters, City Cinemas, Goodrich Theaters, and Kerasotes. In total 800 paid sneak peek screenings for the film will occur.

Starting today, people on Instagram can get their ticket by following @booksmart, and moviegoers can buy tickets by going here. United Artists Releasing is also launching an Instagram-focused advertising campaign that will make it easy for moviegoers to buy tickets to the advance screenings.

David Kaminow, President of Marketing at United Artists Releasing noted, “Instagram is a platform where movie lovers can come together virtually to discover, embrace and evangelize what they love – and we know they’ll fall in love with this movie. We’re confident that people on Instagram and beyond will love Booksmart’s whip-smart mix of swagger, heart and humor.”

Booksmart made its world premiere at the SXSW festival back in March.

Directed by Wilde and written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman, Booksmart follows two academic superstars and best friends on the eve of their high school graduation who realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

Booksmart was produced by Megan Ellison, Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum and Katie Silberman. EPs are Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jillian Longnecker, Scott Robertson, Alex G. Scott. Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams with Lisa Kudrow, with Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis star.