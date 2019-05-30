‘Insecure’s Sujata Day To Direct ‘Definition Please’ Starring Ritesh Rajan & Jake Choi, Justin Chon Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Sujata Day from HBO’s Insecure is set to make her directorial debut with Definition Please which will star Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll, Disney’s The Jungle Book) and Jake Choi (Single Parents, The Sun Is Also A Star). Day wrote the script and will produce alongside Cameron Fife of June Street Productions. Gook and Ms. Purple‘s Justin Chon and Alex Chi will serve as consulting producers. Executive producers are Ahmad Cory Jubran and Hiren C. Surti.

Ritesh Rajan and Jake Choi. Shutterstock

Definition Please, which is written by Day, follows a Scripps Spelling Bee champion that must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother. “Definition Please is loosely based on my relationship with my family and growing up Indian-American in my hometown of Greensburg, Pennsylvania,” Day told Deadline. “Instead of waiting for the powers that be to greenlight my film, I greenlit it myself.”

The film also stars Anna Khaja (Silicon Valley, The Good Place) as well as Lalaine Vergara-Paras, Parvesh Cheena, Sonal Shah, Tim Chiou, Kunal Dudheker, Maya Simhan and Meera Kapoor. Filming will take place this summer and will be shot on location in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Day is known for her role as CeCe in Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl which was adapted into Insecure for HBO. She recurred for 3 seasons on the comedy and was recently a guest star on Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. She also appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Life in Pieces. She is also a Sundance New Voices Screenwriting Lab alum and is the 2019 HBO Visionaries Ambassador. In 2017, she wrote, produced, directed and starred in Cowboy and Indian, which is being developed as a television series.

Day is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Bob Myman and Jennifer Grega at Myman Greenspan.