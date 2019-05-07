‘Ink Master’ Renewed For Two More Seasons; Spinoff ‘Grudge Match’ Ordered By Paramount Network

Paramount Network is expanding its popular Ink Master franchise across platforms, ordering two more 16-episode seasons (13 and 14) of its hit original tattoo-competition series, and new spinoff series, Ink Master: Grudge Match. Season 13 of Ink Master is slated to premiere in 2020. In addition, Paramount Network has launched a stand-alone Ink Master channel on YouTube, which will be the new home for all Ink Master video content.

Season 12 of Ink Master, titled Ink Master: Battle Of The Sexes, will premiere Tuesday, June 11 at 10 PM ET/PT (watch the trailer above). The new season feature teams of male and female artists competing against each other in the battle for a chance to win $100,000, an editorial feature in Inked and the coveted “Ink Master” title. Past contestants and fan favorites will return throughout the season to coach the teams in various challenges during the competition.

Produced by Truly Original and hosted by Dave Navarro, Ink Master remains a ratings powerhouse for Paramount Network. Season 11, which concluded this past December, was the #1 reality series on ad-supported cable among Men 18-49 and a top 10 reality series among Adults 18-49. The franchise also is currently the most socially-engaged Paramount Network series, with over 365 million lifetime cross-platform video views.

“The popularity of tattoo culture is at an all-time high, so I am thrilled to expand the incredibly successful Ink Master franchise across multiple platforms and touchpoints for our fans,” said Keith Cox, president, Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land. “Each new season of Ink Master brings forth heightened interpersonal drama and the stakes will be raised yet again in season 12’s Battle Of The Sexes and the fall premiere of Grudge Match. Additionally, the new YouTube channel will feature the most infamous moments from past seasons, content from upcoming seasons and exclusives that fans won’t want to miss.”

Ink Master: Grudge Match will pit former Ink Master contestants against their biggest rivals against whom they previously competed. Former Ink Master champions Ryan Ashley (Season 8), DJ Tambe (Season 9 and Season 10) and Cleen Rock One (Season 11) will serve as judges. Consisting of 12 one-hour episodes, Ink Master: Grudge Match is slated to premiere this fall.

Each week Ink Master puts artists through a series of tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, as they must create and execute an original tattoo on a “human canvas.” After every challenge, the contestants face a tough panel made up of series host Dave Navarro and world renowned tattoo artists Chris Nunez (Miami Ink) and Oliver Peck (Elm Street Tattoo).

“With Ink Master, the longer we engage and delve into the tattoo world, the more artistry and complexity we uncover,” said Truly Original Executive Producers Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock. “Twelve seasons in, the franchise continues to surprise and inspire us – we love getting to deliver that same experience to viewers, and appreciate the great partnership with Paramount Network that allows us to do it.”

Ink Master and Ink Master: Grudge Match are produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original (Deal or No Deal, Swamp People, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers.

Ink Master: Grudge Match joins Paramount Network’s roster of unscripted series which is led by companion series, Ink Master, and the long-running Bar Rescue (recently-renewed for a seventh season), along with the Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle and the recent reboot of Wife Swap. In addition, Bar Rescue spin-off series, Marriage Rescue, will premiere on June 2.