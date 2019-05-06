Imagine Taps Former Netflix Exec Swati Shetty To Head Global Expansion

Imagine Entertainment has hired veteran creative exec Swati Shetty to be executive vice president, International Content. She will lead global expansion for Imagine chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Shetty had most recently served as Director-International Originals and Acquisitions at Netflix, the first India hire based in Los Angeles for the streaming giant.

“Swati will oversee international opportunities for global content and collaborate with our new divisions including Documentaries, Kids and Family, and Marginal Media as well as with Film and TV,” said Michael Rosenberg, Imagine co-chair. “This role furthers our growth and expansion strategy, allowing us to compete in a global marketplace.”

At Netflix, Shetty was responsible for building the company’s catalogue and originals’ slate. She secured a global, exclusive deal with Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies, a slate of original films including Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories, and worked on series such as Sacred Games. India has been a priority market for Netflix, and Shetty was a key contributor since its launch in 2016.

“When we met Swati we immediately connected to her passion and storytelling instincts,” said Grazer and Howard. “Her track record has proven her to be an executive who balances both the creative and business aspects of the industry. We are excited to have her join Imagine.”

Said Shetty: “I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity to work with Brian, Ron, Michael, and the fantastic team at Imagine. With a growing appetite for unique content rooted in diverse cultures from around the world, I believe it’s an incredible time for the business of storytelling.”

Prior to Netflix, Shetty produced the independent film Umrika, India’s first-ever Sundance winner, which took home the Audience Award in the 2015 World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Shetty’s experience includes key positions at Film Studios in India, heading local production at Disney, and serving as President of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.