Igal Svet Swaps Nat Geo In New York For Discovery In LA To Join Docs & Specials Team

EXCLUSIVE: Igal Svet is swapping National Geographic for Discovery and is heading to the West Coast to work on the latter’s event programming, documentaries, and specials.

Svet is moving from the east coast to LA to become Vice President of Production and Development for documentaries and specials at the Discovery Channel. He will report to Howard Swartz, Senior Vice President of Production and Development, who oversees Discovery Channel’s documentaries, specials, and Shark Week.

He was previously Senior Director, Development at the now Disney-owned factual broadcaster. Based in New York, Svet was responsible for the development of original premium content for the global channel. He oversaw its move into premium programming with Mars and Story of God with Morgan Freeman as well as One Strange Rock and live specials such as Earth Live and Yellowstone Live.

Prior to joining National Geographic, he served as Vice President, Development at the Miami-based production company, 2C Media, which produced Swamp Wars for Animal Planet and Dr Miami for WEtv. He was also a producer on History Channel’s Top Gear and truTV’s Full Throttle Saloon. Before that he worked at BBC Worldwide and Reveille.

“Igal has an impressive track record of identifying important topics that resonate with audiences,” said Swartz.  “We are thrilled to welcome him to Discovery where we know his insights, vision, and relationships with some of the best content creators in the business will continue to help Discovery thrive in this media landscape.”

“Discovery is one of the most iconic brands in today’s media marketplace. I feel incredibly fortunate to join Howard and the network’s leadership team in creating awe-inspiring nonfiction.” added Svet.

