IFC Films Launches Subscription Streaming Channel Anchored To Start Of Cannes

As Cannes ramps up, IFC Films is highlighting its connection to the festival in launching a new subscription streaming service, IFC Films Unlimited.
The $6-a-month service will initially launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels, with other distribution outlets to come down the line. It will offer theatrically released titles from its distribution labels IFC Films, Sundance Selects and genre label IFC Midnight, including Palme d’Or winners The Wind That Shakes the Barley, 4 Months 3 Weeks 2 Days and Dheepan and other Cannes notables such as Certified Copy, Gomorrah and Kid with a Bike.
IFC parent AMC Networks operates a portfolio of streaming services, including Sundance Now, Acorn TV and AMC Premiere.
While the streaming wars are heating up among Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, more niche services continue to populate the landscape, though the numbers have started to level off. There were 233 subscription services as of April, according to research firm Parks Associates, down two from 2018.
