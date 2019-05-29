ICM Partners Signs ‘The Leftovers’ Actor Chris Zylka

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners announced today that they have signed actor Chris Zylka.

Zylka is best known for his role as Tom Garvey in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama The Leftovers. His credits also include playing Joey Donner in Freeform’s 10 Things I Hate About You as well as CW’s The Circle.

Most recently, Zylka appeared alongside the Xavier Dolan-directed The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Co-written by Dolan and Jacob Tierney, the feature also stars Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Thandie Newton, Jacob Tremblay and Kathy Bates. He also appeared in Gregg Araki’s Kaboom and played Flash Thompson in The Amazing Spider-Man.

He is currently filming the first season of Dare Me where he appears alongside Taveeta Syzmanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly in the USA drama series from UCP and Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44.

Zylka continues to be managed by Thirty Three Management and repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.