Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Nancy Pelosi Blasts Facebook’s Refusal To Remove Video Doctored To Make Her Look Drunk

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA And ATA Say They Will Resume Negotiations On June 7

Read the full story

ICM Partners Signs ‘The Leftovers’ Actor Chris Zylka

chris zylka
Courtesy of ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners announced today that they have signed actor Chris Zylka.

Zylka is best known for his role as Tom Garvey in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama The Leftovers. His credits also include playing Joey Donner in Freeform’s 10 Things I Hate About You as well as CW’s The Circle.

Most recently, Zylka appeared alongside the Xavier Dolan-directed The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Co-written by Dolan and Jacob Tierney, the feature also stars Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Thandie Newton, Jacob Tremblay and Kathy Bates. He also appeared in  Gregg Araki’s Kaboom and played Flash Thompson in The Amazing Spider-Man. 

He is currently filming the first season of Dare Me where he appears alongside Taveeta Syzmanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly in the USA drama series from UCP and Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44.

Zylka continues to be managed by Thirty Three Management and repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad