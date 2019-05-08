ICM Partners Names Caroline Edwards Director Of Podcast Initiatives

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has tapped Caroline Edwards as Director of Podcast Initiatives.

In her new role, she will work closely with agent teams to help shepherd ICM Partners’ clients into podcast projects, from creative inception through the sale and the launch of the project idea to podcast networks. She will report to Justin Dearborn, Chief Operating Officer, ICM Partners.

“Caroline’s’ creative instincts, her astute eye on fresh and compelling content, and her diverse and comprehensive knowledge of the media business uniquely suit her to this new role in the ever-evolving media landscape,” Dearborn said in announcing the new role.

ICM Partners’ previously announced partnership with Workhouse Media in this space will continue, with Caroline adding leadership and additional focus for ICM clients in the rapidly growing sector.

Edwards began her career at ICM Partners, working for TV Literary Partner Chris von Goetz, before serving as a Creative Executive for client Byron Balasco. She joined the Hillary Clinton campaign in the Field department before rejoining ICM Partners as Creative Director for ICM Politics in July 2017, reporting to Hannah Linkenhoker.