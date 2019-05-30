IATSE Offers Aid To Members Affected By Recent Spate Of Tornadoes

IATSE is offering assistance to members affected by the recent spate of tornadoes that have struck eight states in the high Plains and the Ohio River Valley. “Our hearts go out to the affected communities, and we thank the first responders and emergency volunteers for their continued efforts,” the union said today.

Financial relief is available for IATSE members affected by the storms through the Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation. Members in need of assistance should submit a written request to their local union, wich will forward any requests to the Foundation for review by its trustees.

IATSE

The union says it also is encouraging IATSE members who are not directly affected by the tornadoes to donate to the Foundation, which will help pay for shelter, food, clothing and other necessities ‘to help our affected IATSE sisters and brothers get through this difficult time.”

Checks should be made payable to the Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation and mailed to:

The Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation

c/o IATSE

207 W. 25th St., 4th Fl.

New York, NY 10001

The Foundation is named after former IATSE presidents Richard Walsh and Al Di Tolla, and Harold Spivak, the union’s former general counsel for more than 50 years. Walsh died in 1992, Di Tolla in 1995, and Spivak in 1999.