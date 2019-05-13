‘I Still Believe’: Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh & More Join Lionsgate/Kingdom Studios’ Faith-Based Drama

I Still Believe, a faith-based drama from Lionsgate and Kingdom Studios about Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp, has added Shania Twain, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh and Nathan Dean Parsons to its cast. Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin are directing the pic that already has Riverdale‘s K.J. Apa on board as Camp and Gary Sinise as his father. Kevin Downes is producing with the Erwins under their Kingdom banner.

The film begins shooting in Alabama later this month and will be released on March 20, 2020. It’s described as the uplifting and inspiring true life story of Camp and his remarkable journey through love and loss. This is the Erwin Brothers’ second collaboration with Lionsgate after hit I Can Only Imagine, and is the first project to come out of their film and TV first-look deal with the studio. Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn penned the script.

Country music legend Twain will play Terry Camp: Jeremy’s mom. She is a constant source of support and encouragement as Jeremy pursues his dreams. Robertson (For The People, Girlboss) is Melissa Henning, Camp’s love interest/wife, who is a sharp wit and a beautiful, joyful spirit. She has a strong and sincere faith in God that guides her every decision. Roxburgh, of NBC’s Manifest, will play Heather Henning, Melissa’s older sister and best friend. Parsons (Roswell, New Mexico) is in as Jean-Luc La Joie, Jeremy and Melissa’s rock star friend who mentors Jeremy but who also has feelings for Melissa.

Camp, who crooned for exhibitors at CinemaCon last month, is a Grammy nominated singer and songwriter who has sold over 5 million albums and has toured the world, sharing his music in more than 36 countries. His kudos include four RIAA-certified Gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be A Day”), a multi-Platinum DVD, and he was Billboard’s No. 2 artist of the decade in 2010.

I Still Believe continues Lionsgate’s commitment to the faith-based movie-going community following such titles as Hacksaw Ridge, The Shack and I Can Only Imagine.

Twain is repped by CAA. Robertson is repped by Innovative Artists. Roxburgh is represented by the Gersh Agency. Parsons is represented by Innovative Artists