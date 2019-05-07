‘I Got The Hook-Up 2’: Urban Movie Channel & RLJE Films Team On Releasing Master P’s Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Urban Movie Channel and its RLJ Entertainment corporate sibling RLJE Films are teaming for the release of I Got the Hook-Up 2, the sequel to the 1998 crime comedy that will return star Master P. UMC has set a July 12, 2019 theatrical release date for the pic, followed by an October streaming premiere on UMC.

Master P (aka Percy Miller) executive produces and stars in the pic with his son Romeo Miller, along with Sheryl Underwood, John Witherspoon, Michael Blackson, Fatboy SSE, DC Young Fly, Young Jeezy and Clifton Powell. It also features social media stars like Jess Hilarious, Kash Doll, YFN Lucci, Apryl Jones, Erica Mena, Juju, Webbie and more.

The sequel, directed by Corey Grant, picks up the action from the original pic, in which Master P and comedian AJ Johnson starred as Black and Blue, two small-time scam artists who sell boomboxes and broken TV’s from their van in a parking lot. Now Black and Blue run a local restaurant, which gets shut down. Seeking cash fast, Black thinks his luck has turned when Blue’s son Fatboy (Fatboy SSE) and his best friend Spyda (DC Young Fly) brings him a stash of stolen cell phones, and Black decides to sell them on the streets. The only problem is, the boxes also contain a Colombian cartel’s stash of Molly, which Spyda decided to go ahead and sell. It’s up to Black to find a way back in the game, get rid of these burners, and pay back the cartel before time runs out.

Kristi Kilday, Miller and James Lindsey produced in association with Genius Minds Films.

“This project is not only hilariously funny, but it expresses the vitality of gentrification, entrepreneurship, and coming together as a family during hard times,” Master P said. “With all the tragedies in the world, we could all use a good laugh. This is one of the may projects on the way from Genius Minds Films.”