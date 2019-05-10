‘I Feel Bad’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

I Feel Bad will not see a second season. NBC has opted to cancel the comedy series, executive produced by Amy Poehler.

The cancellation is not a surprise. The series did not receive additional episodes, wrapping its freshman run with its original 13-episode order. The series failed to get traction with viewers, while also drawing lukewarm reviews, making a second season unlikely.

The family comedy’s fate was partly foreshadowed when NBC recently expanded the order to Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s upcoming sixth season by 6 episodes.

Written by Aseem Batra, the single-camera I Feel Bad, from Uni TV, Paper Kite Prods, CannyLads Prods and 3 Arts, starred Sarayu Blue as Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.

The cast included Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton and James Buckley. Batra executive produced with Robinson, Poehler, Dave Becky and Josh Maurer.