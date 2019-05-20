‘Humans’: AMC & Channel 4 Cancel Kudos-Produced Sci-Fi Drama After Three Seasons

AMC and Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans is coming to an end. The Gemma Chan-fronted series has been cancelled after its third season.

The news came via a blog posted to social media by creators and writers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent.

The pair wrote, “Sadly, there won’t be a fourth season of Humans. In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints. Channel 4 and AMC were the perfect partners. They supported the show brilliantly and above all – let us make three seasons. We’re gutted, of course, but we were so lucky. We got to make the show we wanted to make, for 24 episodes. The Humans cast and crew were and are the best and we wouldn’t have got a second season without their talent and dedication, let alone a third. We can’t name anyone without naming everyone, and that would mean we’d have to do this in an even smaller front – so here’s to every last actor, director, writer, producer, exec, commissioner, DoP, editor, composer, crew member and the unfailingly generous Swedish team behind the original version.”

Season three of the show launched in the U.S. last June and in the UK the month before that. It one year after the dawn of consciousness, where a decimated and oppressed synth population fights to survive in a world that hates and fears them.

The pair added that the last word has to go to the show’s fans. “Thank you so much for the messages, support, podcasts, bespoke mugs and for never setting up a petition to make us redo something. It means more than anything to see the show resonating with you like it did. The worst thing about this is that we can’t keep the story going for the people that love it,” they noted.

Last year, exec producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd told Deadline that there was no end in sight for the drama, which ended with a surprise. The pair admitted that they “know we left some threads hanging”. “That was the way we always wrote the show. Maybe one day we’ll get a chance to pick them back up. If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears. DM us Elon. Thanks for watching,” they added.