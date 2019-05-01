Hulu has set a two-year partnership with Chrissy Teigen, whose production company, Suit & Thai Productions, will curate and produce original content.

The programming could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows. Hulu made the announcement during its NewFronts presentation to media buyers at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

Teigen is also part of a a multi-year partnership for several food-centric shows with Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, David Chang’s Majordomo Media Vox Media Studios. The trendsetter and social-media personality has appeared as a regular co-host on Lip Sync Battle and advocated for women’s rights and social justice.

The model is also the author of a New York Times bestselling cookbook, and plans to collaborate with Chang, the founder and chef of the Momofuku restaurant group. Vox is also contributing its digital expertise and portfolio of brands, including Eater. Teigen will co-produce and headline a diverse cast of personalities—described by Hulu as ranging “from household names and celebrated chefs to everyday home cooks.”

Among the first projects being produced by this new partnership is a cooking show featuring Chang and Teigen. Tentatively titled Family Style, the show will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together. Also in the pipeline is a documentary series tentatively titled Eater’s Guide To The World, which taps into Eater’s extensive knowledge of the most interesting and delicious restaurants on the planet.