Hulu Orders ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Series From Nicole Kidman, Confirms ‘The Dropout’ Starring Kate McKinnon

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from Nicole Kidman, who also stars, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Endeavor Content and writer-producer David E. Kelley. It’s slated to premiere on Hulu in late 2020.

The streaming service also has confirmed the limted-series order for The Dropout, starring and executive produced by Kate McKinnon. As Deadline reported exclusively last month, the drama is based ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. It is the first series order for Fox Searchlight’s year-old television division.

Co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, who also will co-showrun, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver executive produce for Made Up Stories, along with Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley and Butterworth.

Deadline reported last year that Blossom Films and Made Up Stories closed a pre-emptive deal for TV/film rights to the book, which spent 13 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list after it was published November 6 by Flatiron.

The Dropout explore what caused the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs,” to lose everything in the blink of an eye. Along with McKinnon, executive producers on the limited series include Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, the producing team behind the ABC News podcast. Hulu did not announce the number of episodes for the limited series.

Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dropout join Hulu’s slate of upcoming scripted originals, including Little Fires Everywhere, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Looking For Alaska, Dollface, Reprisal and The Great.