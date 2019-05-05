How To Watch The 2019 Daytime Emmys

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place today at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The show will be hosted by Extra host Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced last month.

Days of Our Lives leads all shows with 27 nominations. CBS is the leading network with 61 nods. Amazon Prime Video tied Netflix for second this year with 49 noms apiece, followed by NBC (38), ABC (35) and PBS (31).

During the ceremony, Judge Judy and Chef Jacques Pepin will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Scheduled presenters include Don Diamont (The Bold and the Beautiful), Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives), Robin Givens (Ambitions/Riverdale), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.),Ingo Rademacher (General Hospital), Alex Trebek (Jeopardy), as well as the hosts of The Talk and The Real.

The ceremony follows the the Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, which were handed out Friday.

The Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5th can be viewed live on the platforms listed below.

Online: emmyonline.tv

Facebook: facebook.com/TheEmmys and facebook.com/DaytimeEmmyAwards

Twitter: @TheEmmys and @DaytimeEmmys

YouTube: youtube.com/TheEmmys