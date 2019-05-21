Holly Hunter Joins HBO Drama Series ‘Succession’

Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Holly Hunter is joining the Season 2 cast of HBO’s drama series Succession in a recurring role.

Created by Jesse Armstrong (In the Loop) and executive produced by The Big Short‘s Adam McKay, Season 2 of Succession follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens ultimately to destroy them.

Hunter will play Rhea Jarrell, the politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate.

The Season 2 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed.

Succession is executive produced by Armstrong, McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Tony Roche. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

Hunter won a best actress Oscar for her performance in Jane Campion-directed The Piano and has Oscar nominations for Broadcast News, The Firm and Thirteen. She received a best actress Emmy for The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom and Roe vs. Wade, as well as Emmy nominations for her starring role on the series Saving Grace and for her roles in the telefilms When Billie Beat Bobby, Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and Harlan County War. Her most recent credits include Judd Apatow-produced comedy The Big Sick, a reprisal of her voice role as Elastigirl in The Incredibles 2, and a starring role opposite Tim Robbins in Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now.

Hunter is represented by ICM Partners, Management 360 and attorney Melanie Cook.