Hillary Clinton Testing Hollywood Waters With Planned Production Company & Studio Deal

The ex-Sec of State is staying away from the 2020 race but not the Democrats' ATM home turf.

Hillary Clinton never made it to the White House on her own, but the former First Lady has now turned her ambitions to Hollywood.

The defeated 2016 Presidential candidate is taking a page out of both ex-Celebrity Apprentice host Donald Trump and her old boss Barack Obama’s respective books and looking to partner up with Tinseltown, Deadline has confirmed. “Hillary is still very popular out here and there’s been conversations with several studios and streamers about working on projects together,” a top tier executive said Thursday of the situation, emphasizing that nothing had been cast in stone at this point.

Distinctly not entering the jam packed race for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination, the ex-Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea are looking to put together a production company and a deal very similar to what the 44th POTUS and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions inked with Netflix last year.

As interest on the other side of the table has already shown, it shouldn’t be that hard for Murphy Brown and Madam Secretary cameoing Clinton to pull this off.

With obvious strong connections to CEOs and EPs through decades at the Hollywood donor ATM and fundraising circuit, the two-time Oval Office seeker is said to be thinking big picture in a financed slate that would spotlight female-centric stories and projects.

In many ways, the idea is an expansion of the move that the much fictionally and non-fictionally portrayed once New York Senator made last year to sign on as an executive producer with long time supporter Stephen Spielberg and his Amblin TV on a planned adaption of author Elaine Weiss’ The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.

Like the last election, it’s all a question of if Clinton can seal the deal. At the same time, the individual who won the popular vote in 2016 by more than 3 million votes, isn’t entirely done with the political arena either:

The president hasn’t just refused to condemn a foreign power that attacked our democracy. He’s also failed to protect the country’s voting systems against future attacks. He betrays his oath every day. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 30, 2019

Bloomberg first reported news of Clinton’s production company plans.