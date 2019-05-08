Hilary Swank To Headline Netflix Space Drama Series ‘Away’

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is set to star in and executive produce Netflix’s 10-episode drama series Away, from playwright Andrew Hinderaker, Jason Katims and Matt Reeves.

Written by Hinderaker, the series, loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, hails from Katims’ True Jack Prods., Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Universal Television.

Jessica Goldberg, creator/executive producer on True Jack/Uni TV’s Hulu series The Path, has come on board as showrunner, writer and executive producer of Away, which centers on Emma Green (Swank), an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serve as an executive producer. Katims writes and executive produces. Also exec producing are Reeves, Adam Kassan, former True Jack executive Michelle Lee (episode 101 only) and current True Jack exec Jeni Mulein (episodes 102-110). Ed Zwick will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Swank has won two best leading actress Oscars for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby. Her other film credits include P.S. I Love You. On television, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna she was most recently seen in the FX anthology series Trust. Swank is repped by WME, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.