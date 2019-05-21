‘High Fidelity’: Kingsley Ben-Adir Joins Series Reboot On Hulu As Recurring Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: The OA: Part II’s Kingsley Ben-Adir has booked a recurring guest star role on High Fidelity, the reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature starring John Cusack. The series, which recently moved from Disney+ to fellow streaming platform Hulu, is told from a female point of view with Zoë Kravitz starring as Rob, the ultimate music fan and a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

Ben-Adir will play Russell “Mac” McCormack. He’s charming, worldly, intelligent — though not at all pretentious — and was Rob’s most serious boyfriend. Everything seemed to be great, then one day he moved to London, and a year later Rob is still getting over it. But Mac may not be gone from her life for good.

Recent additions to the cast also include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Holmes and Jake Lacy who are set as series regulars.

High Fidelity hails from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, Midnight Radio and ABC Signature. West & Kucserka, who developed the series for television, executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Hornby. Jesse Peretz will direct and executive produce the pilot. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as producer.

Ben-Adir recently boarded Universal feature The Photograph from director Stella Meghie. This is in addition to roles on BBC crime epic Peaky Blinders; Netflix’s The OA; and Disney+’s upcoming Christmas-themed Noelle opposite Anna Kendrick. He’s repped by CAA in the U.S. and Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK.