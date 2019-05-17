‘High Fidelity’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & David Holmes Join Series Reboot On Hulu

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and David Holmes (The Hill) are set as series regulars opposite Zoë Kravitz and Jake Lacy in High Fidelity, a reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature starring John Cusack, with a female point of view.

The series, which recently moved from Disney+ to fellow streaming platform Hulu, hails from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, Midnight Radio and ABC Signature.

Kravitz stars in High Fidelity as Rob, the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

Randolph will play Cherise. She’s boisterous, likable, funny with an infectious energy – and thinks she knows everything. Cherise is passionate about music and passionate about telling Simon (Holmes) and Rob their musical taste sucks. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she’s still searching for her purpose in life – and will surprise everyone when she declares her own musical aspirations.

Holmes’ Simon is sarcastic and cranky with an attractive quirkiness. Simon loves to judge others and has an eccentric yet extensive musical knowledge. Simon and Rob dated years ago but eventually he came out, which put an abrupt end to their relationship but not their friendship — Simon still happily works for Rob at the record store. He presents as condescending and aloof, all the while leading a lonely personal life while he searches for Mr. Right.

West & Kucserka, who developed the series for television, executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz will direct and executive produce the pilot. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as producer.

Da’Vine will be seen this fall opposite Kirsten Dunst in the YouTube Premium series On Becoming A God In Central Florida, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Her forthcoming feature film projects include Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, opposite Eddie Murphy, and directed by Craig Brewer, and the Annapurna/Plan B Untitled Miranda July Project, opposite Evan Rachel Wood. Randolph is repped by Paradigm, Lighthouse Entertainment, and Darrel Miller at Fox Rothschild.

Holmes recently shot the indie drama The Hill with Olivia DeJonge and Alex Neustaedter, as well as a role on Amazon’s The Tick. He was seen in the opening of Netflix’s Mindhunter, and has appeared on series including USA’s Mr. Robot, Hulu’s Difficult People, Fox’s The Following and FX’s The Americans.

