Herschend Entertainment Studios Unlocks Rights To ‘The Keys To The Kingdom’ Books By Garth Nix

Herschend Entertainment Studios, the media arm of Herschend Enterprises, has secured film and TV rights to The Keys to the Kingdom, the New York Times bestselling seven-book series by author Garth Nix.

The fantasy story follows the adventures of 12-year-old Arthur Penhaligon, the reluctant hero and Rightful Heir to the House, which is revealed to be the center of the universe. For the last 10,000 years, seven Trustees, unknown to and unseen by mortal humans, have collectively ruled over the universe. Arthur must defeat and dethrone the treasonous trustees, each of whom holds a different magical key and presides over a specific day of the week. As Rightful Heir, the series sees Arthur undertake many adventures to save his family, home, the universe and hopefully fulfill his destiny.

Nix will serve an executive producer alongside Julie Phillips, VP of Herschend Entertainment Studios.

Nix wrote the series over a seven-year period with the first volume, Mister Monday, released in 2003. It went on to win the Aurealis Award, which recognizes the achievements of Australian science fiction, fantasy and horror writers. The other titles have been shortlisted for numerous other awards including the Locus Award, which recognizes outstanding science fiction and fantasy literature.

More than 5 million copies of Nix’s books have been sold around the world. This includes the Old Kingdom fantasy series; sci-fi novels Shade’s Children and A Confusion of Princes; and a romance with magic, Newt’s Emerald. His novels for children include The Ragwitch, the six books of The Seventh Tower sequence, and Frogkisser! which is being developed as a film at Fox/Blue Sky Animation.

Nix and Herschend Entertainment Studios are both repped by CAA, while Nix is also repped by Jill Grinberg Literary Management.