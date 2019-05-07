Henry Winkler, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar Join ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ Film At Stampede

Emmy and Golden Globes winner Henry Winkler and Rosa Salazar, who most recently starred in Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel, have come aboard Stampede’s Pink Skies Ahead, along with Lewis Pullman (Bad Times At The El Royale, Battle Of The Sexes) and Devon Bostick (I Am The Night, Okja). The join star Jessica Barden in the drama which was written by Kelly Oxford, who will make her feature directing debut.

Slated to being filming this June in Los Angeles, the pic tells the story of a young woman who discovers she has an anxiety disorder after dropping out of school and moving back home.

Winkler, who recently picked up an Emmy award for his performance in the HBO series, Barry, will take on the role of Dr. Cotton, Winona’s (Barden) friendly and sharp doctor- who used to be her pediatrician- who she visits when she discovers something alarming.

Salazar is Addie, Winona’s strong and confident best friend. Pullman will play Ben, a Ph.D. candidate who is smitten with Winona after they meet in a nightclub and Bostick is Greg, a flirty independent bookstore owner.

Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri are producing with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Executive producers are Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco from Stampede as well as Zac Locke.

