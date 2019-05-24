‘Henry Danger’ Actor Reveals He’s Transgender, Transitioned 20 Years Ago

Actor Michael D. Cohen, who plays Schwoz Schwartz on Nickelodeon’s live-action sitcom Henry Danger and on The Adventures of Kid Danger, said in an interview that he transitioned from female to male 20 years ago.

Cohen told Time that he was “misgendered at birth,” but is coming out to advocate for a community he perceives as under fire in its struggle for civil rights.

The 43-year-old Cohen doesn’t like the word “transgender” as a self-description. He said he finds something missing in the word. His “core being” has always been male, he said.