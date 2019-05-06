‘Hellraiser’ Being Rebooted By Spyglass With David S. Goyer Writing & Producing

Spyglass Media Group has announced their first project since launching back in March and will fast track a re-imagination of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic Hellraiser with David S. Goyer producing and writing.

Gary Barber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spyglass, made the announcement today.

Over three decades, the Hellraiser franchise has spawned ten films, graphic novels and merchandise. The original movie was based on Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart and followed the resurrection of Frank, who opens a door to another dimension and saw his body destroyed by the Cenobites, who are creatures from Hell that grant sadomasochistic pleasures to those who call upon them. The most notable of them is Pinhead (who is the face of Hellraiser). Years later, Frank’s brother Larry moves into their late mother’s abandoned house with new wife Julia. He has an accident, which triggers Frank’s resurrection, and soon enables the Cenobites to come forth again.

Related Story Lauren Whitney Joins Spyglass Media Group As Head Of Television

Spyglass will finance and develop the pic for worldwide theatrical distribution. Keith Levine will serve as a producer alongside Goyer, under the Phantom Four banner. Chris Stone, Vice President, Development & Production for Spyglass, will oversee the project.

Barber said, “Clive and I go back more than 30 years together. For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead.” He added, “David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

Goyer said, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Goyer co-wrote Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise (Batman Begins, Dark Knight, Dark Knight Rises); wrote Marvel’s Blade trilogy for New Line and co-wrote the upcoming Skydance/Paramount/Fox production Terminator: Dark Fate. Goyer is show-running the upcoming Foundation series at Apple. He is repped by WME and John LaViolette.