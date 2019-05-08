‘Hell Den’ Trailer: Exclusive First Look At Twisted Post-Apocalyptic Cartoon Comedy

It’s the last TV party on Earth and it’s pretty twisted. Welcome to Hell Den, the new, animated post-apocalyptic comedy series from Shout! Studios that debuts this Friday on the DrinkTV streaming platform. The show’s first trailer, exclusive to Deadline, is below but it contains coarse humor and is intended for immature adult audiences.

The six-episode series features the subversive riffing talents of the Dr. God comedy troupe as they re-dub vintage clips and crack wise in the satirical traditions of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 , Beavis & Butthead and Robot Chicken. The premise: Civilization has been obliterated but, somehow, a 12-year-old kid named Andrew has survived with his home (and the world’s last stocked liquor cabinet) intact. The TV still works, too, so he’s got some new friends over for a viewing party: BET-C, the sympathetic but volatile mutant cyborg; Fleek, a sleazy, alcoholic alien; Giantic, a towering, ponderous giant; and Kenneth, the moody and lesser-known Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse.

The show is created, written, and directed by Dr. God with showrunner Neil Garguilo. Dr God is the comedy troupe behind the feature film Bloodsucking Bastards, which sold at the Slamdance Film Festival and received a limited theatrical run. They also produced three seasons of Mockpocalypse for Mark Cuban’s AXS TV.

“Hell Den is a project that we’ve all been dying to make for years,” Garguilo said. “As animation fans, we’ve always wanted to use our improv skills to reimagine classic cartoons. It’s something we would do in our homes or at comedy festivals late at night just to make each other laugh. Now we get to make other people laugh at our late night psychosis on DrinkTV…which makes us very happy.”

Chris Burke, Co-Founder of DrinkTV, says the bizarro concoction created by off-color Dr. God and their off-kilter characters is a top-shelf opportunity for edgy programming for DrinkTV, a platform that presents itself as “the go-to streaming destination for drinks-themed content.”

“Not much goes together better than a few drinks and a few laughs with friends,” said Burke, also a founder of Red Tail Media. “We’re big fans of Dr. God’s uniquely twisted brand of comedy, and we’re excited to premiere Hell Den on DrinkTV. As soon as we watched the concept trailer we were excited to commission a series. As fans, we really wanted to see where they’d go with it, and they did not disappoint!’

Burke added: “We didn’t think DrinkTV’s programming lineup would be complete without a post-apocalyptic, dystopian animated series featuring aliens and robots enjoying martinis and watching old cartoons. Thankfully, Dr. God and Shout! Studios have helped us check that box with style.”

Hell Den is produced by Shout! Studios, Dr. God Productions, and Rafael Raffaele Entertainment. Executive producers include Sean Cowhig, Neil Garguilo, Brian James O’Connell, David Park, Justin Ware, Richard Foos, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, and Jordan Fields. Original Animation is by Matt Kiel. The series features guest stars that include Derek Mears (Swamp Thing), Brett Davern (Awkward), Mo Collins (Fear The Walking Dead) and Emma Fitzpatrick (Significant Mother).

Hell Den will air exclusively on DrinkTV exclusively which is available via DrinkTV.com, Roku, AppleTV, iOS and Android devices for $2.99 a month.Aspiring to put “drinks culture” on par with food programming DrinkTV was founded by Scottish-American craft brewer BrewDog and Emmy-winning producers Chris Burke and Jared Cotton of Redtail Media.

Shout! Studios is the filmed entertainment production and distribution arm of Shout! Factory.