J.J. Abrams & Jordan Peele Will Shoot HBO Drama In Georgia But Donate Profits To Fight ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Law

J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele’s upcoming HBO horror series Lovecraft will film in Georgia, the state under Hollywood’s microscope after it passed a controversial abortion bill this week, but the producers said they will donate their profits to groups that are fighting the so-called “fetal heartbeat” law. Read their full statement below

Reps said production on the series will be based in Atlanta but that it will shoot throughout the Peach State.

As Deadline reported Thursday, Hollywood has been slow in reacting to the state passing its controversial bill, which became of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws. Georgia is a go-to production hub thanks to its production tax credits, with Avengers: Endgame and The Walking Dead among the high-profile films and TV shows to film there.

Court challenges to the officially named “Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act” — LIFE Act — bans all abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually is five or six weeks into the pregnancy. Critics of the law including the ACLU of Georgia are vowing to fight it in court, but as of now the law will take effect in January. Among the organizations also battling the law is Fair Fight Georgia; Abrams and Peele said they will donate donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season” of Lovecraft Country to that group and the local ACLU.

Here is the Abrams-Peele statement in full:

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, “Lovecraft Country” and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia. Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women. We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”