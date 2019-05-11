Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Black Friday Cancellations Bludgeon ‘Murphy Brown’ Revival, ‘Star,’ Freshmen & ‘Lethal Weapon’ Reboot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alvin Sargent, Oscar-Winning 'Ordinary People' And 'Julia' Scribe, Dies At 92

Read the full story

‘Heart Of Life’ ABC Drama Pilot Inspired by John Mayer Song To Be Redeveloped

John Mayer
REX/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Heart of LifeABC’s drama pilot inspired by the John Mayer song, is no longer in fall 2019 consideration and will undergo redevelopment. I hear that will likely include a new take on the concept and a new script. ABC also will be reworking the NYPD Blue pilot for midseason consideration.

Written by Ben Queen and directed by Anne Fletcher, the current soapy Heart of Life pilot was a crowd pleaser and had solid buzz, though I hear some felt that there were issues with the execution.

It followed two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad