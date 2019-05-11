‘Heart Of Life’ ABC Drama Pilot Inspired by John Mayer Song To Be Redeveloped

EXCLUSIVE: Heart of Life, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the John Mayer song, is no longer in fall 2019 consideration and will undergo redevelopment. I hear that will likely include a new take on the concept and a new script. ABC also will be reworking the NYPD Blue pilot for midseason consideration.

Written by Ben Queen and directed by Anne Fletcher, the current soapy Heart of Life pilot was a crowd pleaser and had solid buzz, though I hear some felt that there were issues with the execution.

It followed two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.