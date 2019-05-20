Click to Skip Ad
HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Aaron Paul

'Game Of Thrones' Finale: A Cunning End To Song Of Ice And Fire

With Game of Thrones ending, HBO is cooking up something new — Season 3 of Westworld.

As millions of viewers sat down to watch the GoT finale, the premium cable net dropped the trailer for Westworld Sunday night just before GoT got underway.

The footage features new cast member, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, walking along a bridge as Pink Floyd music plays in the background. Then suddenly he encounters Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores.

Paul asks her “do you need some help?” But he may regret it, after she looks up and appears ready to kill.

As Deadline previously reported, French actor Vincent Cassel is also joining the upcoming third season of the sci-fi drama series. He’ll co-star alongside Paul. Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe are also on board, though they aren’t shown in the trailer.

Season 3 of Westworld will debut in 2020.

