EXCLUSIVE: HBO has taken U.S. rights to animated kids film Lino 3D from Argentine outfit FilmSharks. The Brazilian movie was bought for HBO and label HBO Latino and now has an English-language version.

Rafael Ribas’ toon pic follows an entertainer at children’s parties who is determined to change his life. When he visits a wizard, the magic doesn’t work in the right way, but he soon wakes up as a big cat. The $7M-budgeted film was produced Fox International Productions and Brazilian outfit Start Anima. English-language voice cast includes Sunny Hatziargyri, Carolyn Janis and Peter Rundle.

The film, which has already been released in markets including Mexico (where it opened on more than 400 screens), France, Germany, Korea, Russia, Spain and Italy, has also sold to Cinemas Guzzo for Canada with a minimum 50 screen commitment. A China deal is advanced discussions.

Related Story Ricardo Darin Rom-Com 'An Unexpected Love' Among FilmSharks Slate Set For Global Remakes -- Cannes

You can check out the film’s first English-language trailer here.