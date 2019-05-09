‘Hawaii Five-0’ Renewed For Season 10 By CBS

CBS will continue riding its Hawaii Five-0 wave. The network today ordered a 10th season of its rebooted crime drama set in America’s 50th state. It has been a solid tentpole of CBS’ Friday lineup, which is staying intact, with the network also picking up new seasons of 8 PM anchor MacGyver and 10 PM stalwart Blue Bloods.

A contemporary take on the classic 1968-80 series, Hawaii Five-O stars Alex O’Laughlin as Lt. Cmdr. Steve McGarrett, the character originated by Jack Lord, and Scott Caan at Det. Sgt. Danny Williams, the “Danno” played by James MacArthur in the original. Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero co-star in the series from CBS Television Studios.

Peter Lenkov, David Wolkove, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are the executive producers.

Hawaii Five-O is averaging a 1.3 demo rating and 10.1 million total viewers this season.

The network also today renewed S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Madam Secretary, Bull and MacGyver, and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.

