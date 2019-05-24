Deal Near To Compensate Harvey Weinstein Victims And Creditors, Lawyers Tell Bankruptcy Court

A tentative deal has been reached that would compensate alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein and creditors of The Weinstein Company before it went into bankruptcy, and potentially resolve several ongoing civil suits against the Hollywood producer.

Citing lawyers involved in the discussion, the WSJ reported Thursday that the plaintiffs, former TWC board members, the New York Attorney General’s office and Weinstein’s legal team have agreed to a deal. Adam Harris, a lawyer for Bob Weinstein, told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, DE, on Thursday that, “For the first time, as of yesterday … we now have an economic agreement in principle.”

Although he did not cite a dollar amount in court, the WSJ says the figure is $44 million. That breaks down to $30 million allocated for alleged victims, ex-TWC employees and creditors, and $14 million to pay the legal fees of Weinstein associates including TWC board members.

The deal, which would resolve several lawsuits against Weinstein including a civil-rights suit filed by the New York AG in February 2018. It included allegations “about longtime company CEO Harvey Weinstein’s vicious and exploitative mistreatment of company employees” and claims that “despite many complaints to TWC’s human resources department and widespread knowledge across the company’s leadership of HW’s persistent misconduct, TWC executives and the Board repeatedly failed to take meaningful steps to protect company employees or curb [Weinstein’s] misconduct.”

It’s unclear if the tentative settlement, if approved, would eliminate all civil suits in the matter. Representatives for Harvey Weinstein did not respond to a request for comment.

It certainly does not impact Weinstein’s current criminal case. He faces life in prison after being indicted in New York on two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. That trial begins September 9.