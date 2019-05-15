‘Harry Potter’ Alum Harry Melling Inks With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Melling, the stage and film actor best known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movie franchise, has signed with Paradigm.

The London-born Melling has been busy, with upcoming projects including Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time, produced by Jake Gyllenhaal for Netflix, and Ciro Guerra’s Waiting for the Barbarians. He most recently appeared in the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

His theater credits in the UK include Mother Courage and Her Children at The National Theatre, Harold Pinter’s The Hothouse at Trafalgar Studios, King Lear opposite Glenda Jackson at the Old Vic, and the lead in the West End transfer of Hand to God.

Melling, who attended the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art, played Dudley Dursley in five Harry Potter pics including the first four in the franchise.

He continues to be repped by Sophie Holden/Curtis Brown in the UK and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.