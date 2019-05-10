‘Happy Together’ Starring Damon Wayans Jr. Canceled By CBS After One Season

CBS’ freshman comedy Happy Together, headlined by Damon Wayans Jr., will not be coming back for a second season. The cancellation came within an hour or so of Fox pulling the plug on Lethal Weapon, starring Wayans’ father, Damon Wayans.

The writing was pretty much on the wall when the multi-camera Happy Together did not get a back order in the fall. Odds of a fall freshman series getting a renewal after failing to secure a back order are usually slim.

Happy Together, from writers Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl, underperformed in the ratings but had a few things going for it. It starred a sought-after comedy talent in Wayans Jr. and came from Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73 as well as pop star Harry Styles. What’s more, because of co-lead Amber Stevens West’s pregnancy, the series rushed production on the first six episodes. In Episodes 7 and 8, ratings went up a bit. Its season averages were a 1.0 demo rating in 18-49 and 5.26 million total viewers. In the end, that wasn’t enough.

Happy Together revolved around Peter (Wayans Jr) and Claire (West), a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star (Felix Mallard), who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.

The cast also includes Stephnie Weir and Chris Parnell.

McAuliffe and Earl executive produced with Ben Winston via Fulwell 73, Styles, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry.