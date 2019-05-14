Hannah Gadsby Comedy Special ‘Douglas’ To Hit Netflix Next Year

Hannah Gadsby’s new stand-up special titled Douglas, set for an Off Broadway stand this summer, will debut on Netflix next year, Gadsby announced at Monday’s Netflix FYSEE event in Los Angeles.

Gadsby made the announcement during the FYSEE panel discussing her 2018 Netflix special Nanette.

“I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020,” Gadsby said about the hour-long special. “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Gadsby has been touring Douglas – named after her dog – since its world premiere in Melbourne on March 27. The North American tour kicked off in San Francisco the following month, and Douglas will conclude with the July 23-August 17 engagement at Off Broadway’s Daryl Roth Theater in New York. The show marks Gadsby’s return to New York following the sold-out 2018 run of Nanette.

In announcing the Off Broadway run last month, producers noted, “…while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they’ve inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect.”