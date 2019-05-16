Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’ To End Three-Year Run

The Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will close Jan. 5, 2020, bringing its three-year run to an end.

The Broadway In Chicago production at the CIBC Theatre will have played a total of 1,341 performances since the production began Sept. 27, 2016. During the 171-week run, more than 2.6 million people will have seen Hamilton in Chicago, more than in any other city, including New York, according to producer Jeffrey Seller.

“Chicago has been a cornerstone of our mission to make Hamilton as accessible to as many people as possible,” Seller said. “We’ve loved our time here, and you can bet that ‘we’ll be back’.”

Hamilton is produced by Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.