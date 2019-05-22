Ex-MTV Films Boss David Gale Reunites With Van Toffler At Gunpowder & Sky

Gunpowder & Sky has hired David Gale as EVP Development and Production, a role that will see the former MTV Films chief lead a team to develop and produce content across all platforms for the millennial-focused digital studio. The move, effective June 1, reunites him with G&S CEO Van Toffler, his former boss at Viacom Media Networks.

Gale most recently co-founded and was CEO for the media brand We Are The Mighty, and before that was EVP of MTV Films, MTVX and MTV New Media. There, along with Toffler, they released movies including Election, Napoleon Dynamite, Varsity Blues, Hustle & Flow, The Longest Yard, Tupac: Resurrection and The Original Kings of Comedy.

Toffler left Viacom in 2015 and launched Gunpowder & Sky the next year with help from former Endemol Global Strategy chief Floris Bauer and Otter Media. The company operates as a full 360-studio and oversees a library of more than 1,500 titles, with a recent release slate that has included Brett Haley’s Hearts Beat Loud, and genre brands including DUST, CUT and Alter.

“David and I worked together first at MTV Films, seeking breakthrough young filmmakers and writers like Alexander Payne, Shonda Rhimes, Justin Lin, Jared Hess, Craig Brewer and Rick Famujiya – to name a few – who have all continued to push boundaries in film,” said Toffler in announcing Gale’s hire Wednesday.

“Subsequently, we launched an original digital content division at MTV where we created content – sometimes cinematic, and always loud – from Jackass 2.5 to shorts for the digital relaunch of the iconic animation brand ‘Liquid TV’ to ‘Super Videos’ directed by the likes of Drew Barrymore. He’s got killer taste, he’s a champion of novel storytelling, he has unequaled passion and he has the respect of the creative community. And, damn if he isn’t one of the finest humans I’ve ever met in my life. We’re honored to have him at Gunpowder & Sky where we will carry on the tradition of betting on bold, novel breakthrough talent and ideas.”

Gale’s We Are The Mighty is a multi-platform entertainment brand focused on the military community with storytelling and original content for TV, film and digital. It also produced marketing campaigns for clients like Honda, Major League Baseball, Paramount, Lionsgate, Netflix and Amazon.

“Van and Floris have made a big, bold move to build a new and unique studio with Gunpowder & Sky,” Gale said. “In a very short time the company has become a home for the next generation of talented creators and has built a distinctive brand in key genres. Working in this arena has always been where my passion lies, and I couldn’t be more excited to join them.”