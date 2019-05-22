Dan Gregor & Doug Mand Scripting ‘Grumpy Old Men’ Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Gregor and Doug Mand are scripting New Line’s remake of Grumpy Old Men. The redo has Eddie Murphy attached and Samuel L. Jackson circling, with Tim Story directing. John Davis is producing through Davis Entertainment.

In the 1993 comedy, two lifelong neighbors (Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau) who’ve been feuding since childhood find their dislike for each other exacerbated by the presence of a new neighbor who leaves each of them smitten. Ann-Margret played the neighbor, and Donald Petrie directed it.



The scribes are currently attached to write and direct a remake of Rookie of the Year at Fox. They most recently wrote and directed the indie Most Likely to Murder, which starred Adam Pally and Rachel Bloom and was released by Lionsgate after premiering at SXSW. They were consulting producers and directors on Crazy Ex Girlfriend and also staffed on The Comedians and How I Met Your Mother. They wrote Rescue Rangers and Magic Camp for Disney and did production work on The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle, the Stephen Gaghan-directed Universal film that stars Robert Downey Jr.

The duo is repped by Kaplan/Perrone, and Del Shaw Moonves.