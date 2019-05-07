Click to Skip Ad
New Hollywood Podcast: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Looks To Change Rom-Com Game With 'Someone Great'

‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Renewed For Season 2 By USA Network

Growing Up Chrisley
GROWING UP CHRISLEY -- "Chase & Savannah Fly the Nest" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Faye Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley -- (Photo by: Cythina Hicks/USA Network)

USA Network has ordered a second season of Growing Up Chrisley for premiere in August. The unscripted spinoff series follows siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley as they embark on a cross-country move to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

Spawned from USA’s flagship reality hit Chrisley Knows Best still is airing its inaugural season, which launched April 2.

The docuseries revolves around children of Todd Chrisley — the domineering Patriarch of Perfection — as they look to prove themselves as adults outside of the nest. As the brother and sister move to the West Coast, they quickly learn through a series of misadventures that adulting is not without its challenges. While living together in the Hollywood Hills, they discover that L.A. is very different from their home in Nashville, and with Todd’s watchful eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home.

Growing Up Chrisley is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America in association with Todd Chrisley Productions. John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, Jen McClure-Metz and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

