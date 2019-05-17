‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leads Sheldon Cooper-Free Finales On Thursday Night

CBS’s The Big Bang Theory series finale (3.1, 17.994M) sucked much of the oxygen out of Thursday night, clocking its biggest crowd in more than three years and its best demo rating since the middle of last season.

And spinoff Young Sheldon’s season ender (2.2, 13.704M) basked in that lead-in, bagging its best overall crowd since January and matching last May’s finale in the demo.

One Big Bang farewell fond-look-back special (1.8, 11.759M) later, a S.W.A.T. season finale (0.9, 5.991M) sent CBS tumbling, but managed to tie that franchise’s season best.

Meanwhile, among season finales not featuring Sheldon Cooper, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.3, 5.903M) fared best, though falling 32% in the demo from its year ago closer, which had not faced a Big Bang so-long. In fact, did not face an original Big Bang Theory episode at all, CBS having wrapped its Thursday comedies one week earlier.

ABC’s Station 19 finale (0.8, 4.875M) dropped 20% relative to year ago’s finale in the demo. Network’s For the People finale (0.5, 2.554M) held steady compared to last season’s ender on a Tuesday at 10 PM.

Big Bang’s big night also siphoned ratings from NBC. An 8:30 PM Superstore finale (0.6, 2.024M) hit a series demo low, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended its season (0.5, 1.534M) tying its season low.

Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.529M) finished its season flat week to week.

Meanwhile, Fox’s Paradise Hotel (0.3, 1.094M) matched its demo low to date.