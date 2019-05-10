‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli & Greg Germann Promoted To Series Regulars On ABC Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy has upped three recurring players, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann, to series regulars for the just picked up 16th season of the popular medical drama. (Grey’s Anatomy received a two-year renewal for Seasons 16 and 17)

Germann and Borelli have been recurring on the show for the past two seasons, while Carmack joined at the beginning of the current 15th season.

“Chris, Jake, and Greg have been recurring for us as guest stars and have popped as fan favorites,” said Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. “We are excited to continue revealing their characters and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Grey’s Anatomy family.”

Ally McBeal alum Germann plays Dr. Thomas Koracick, a brilliant neurosurgeon who is unapologetic in his arrogance, and in his romantic pursuits.

Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed For Record-Breaking Season 16 & 17 By ABC

Borelli plays intern Levi “Glasses“ Schmitt, who is part of a major LGBTQ storyline on Grey’s with the introduction of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s first openly gay male character, Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi). Borelli’s character became part of the series’ first same-sex relationship involving two male doctors when Levi and Nico shared a kiss in an elevator. Moments after the episode aired in November, Borelli publicly came out as a gay man on Instagram.

Carmack plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln a.k.a. Link, an ortho surgeon with a painful past and an optimistic outlook. He appeared in 20 episodes in his maiden season on the show. This is the second time Carmack has made a strong first impression. He also started as a recurring on the first season of Nashville, with his character Will Lexington quickly emerging as a fan favorite and Carmack getting promoted to a series regular for Season 2.

Germann, who also has been recurring on $1 for CBS All Access as well as both seasons of Friends From College for Netflix, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Silver Lining Entertainment.