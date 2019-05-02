Phil Gurin Inks Unscripted Programming Deal With Greg Silverman’s Stampede

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede, the indie media company founded by former Warner Bros Pictures President Greg Silverman, has partnered with veteran reality producer producer Phil Gurin (Singing Bee, Shark Tank) in a non-exclusive agreement to develop new unscripted and alternative programming for a global audience.

The partnership will be led at Stampede by Jay Judah, who is spearheading the company’s alternative programming & innovation efforts. At Stampede, Judah will oversee development and production of premium unscripted and alternative entertainment, as well as foster innovation and exploring new technologies in the content discovery, development and production pipeline. Previously, Judah was the VP of Development for Forge Media, an unscripted production company with an overall deal at ITV America.

Related Story Eric Holder Charged With Nipsey Hussle Murder - Update

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Phil, who is such a powerhouse in unscripted content. Our aligned vision of creating premium programs a natural next evolution in the growth of our content group” said Stampede President Chris Bosco.

Added Gurin, “I am excited to reunite with my friend Chris. We are always looking towards collaborating with innovative and exciting companies around the world. The opportunity to work with Greg, Chris, Jay and their team to develop new content for all platforms both domestically and internationally perfectly aligns with our strategy, joining with the other brands we work with to conquer the world!”

Gurin has executive produced, created and written thousands of hours of television across multiple genres including live event, game, music, hidden camera, comedy, clip show, factual, dramatic re-enactment, docu-soaps and formatted reality. He has won four Primetime Emmy Awards as an executive producer on ABC’s Shark Tank; an international Rose d’Or (Golden Rose) for the comedy game show Oh Sit!, which he co-created for The CW; and The Singing Bee (NBC & CMT), one of the top 30 most-produced original formats.