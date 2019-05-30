Greg Meidel Joins Judge Judy Sheindlin’s Company Queen Bee Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Former President of Twentieth Television Greg Meidel is teaming with the reigning queen of daytime television, Judge Judy Sheindlin. Industry veteran Meidel has joined Sheindlin’s company Queen Bee Productions as Senior Advisor. The appointment comes two months after Meidel exited Twentieth TV in the wave of layoffs that swept the Fox film and TV distribution divisions in the immediate aftermath of the Disney-Fox merger.

At Queen Bee Productions, which has a first-look deal with CBS TV Distribution, Meidel will oversee all broadcast, cable, direct to consumer, content and distribution. He will be involved in the development of new content and will serve as a co-executive producer on any projects he has shepherded.

“Greg is the absolute quintessential resource for all things television,” said Sheindlin. “He knows everything that there is to know, loves the business and everyone loves him. It’s so exciting to have him join our company.”

This marks a reunion for Meidel and Sheindlin. During his 2001-06 stint as President of Programming and Development for CBS TV Distribution predecessor CBS Paramount Domestic Television, Meidel oversaw first-run production and development for syndication including Sheindlin’s Judge Judy as well as Dr. Phil and Entertainment Tonight.

“I am excited to be working with Judy and her team again as we pursue opportunities for original content on multiple platforms,” Meidel said.

During his almost 10 years at the helm of Twentieth Television, Meidel oversaw the distribution of first-run, network, off-network programming as well as the MyNetworkTV programming service which he ran from 2007 until his exit from Fox in March. Programs distributed by Twentieth included Modern Family, Family Guy, Last Man Standing and The Simpsons.

Prior to his tenure at CBS Paramount Domestic TV, Meidel served as President and COO of Twentieth from 1992-1995 where he was in charge of all first-run and reality programming for network and syndication. From 1996-1998, he was Chairman and CEO, Universal Television Group, where he was responsible for all television properties, including network and first-run production as well as worldwide distribution. Last year, Meidel was inducted into the prestigious Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Queen Bee Productions

Meidel’s arrival brings clout to Queen Bee Productions, founded in 2014 by Sheindlin and Casey Barber. The company is behind Hot Bench, the #3 show in daytime television. The company also developed and produced Judge Judy Primetime, which aired on CBS. It was an offshoot from Sheindlin’s long-running Judge Judy, which has been the #1 program in first-run syndication for 10 consecutive years averaging 10 million daily viewers domestically. Both Judge Judy and Hot Bench are distributed by CBS TV Distribution.

Queen Bee Productions also partnered with Debmar-Mercury and Freemantle North America for game show iWitness, which aired on the Fox stations in 2017.