Greg Kinnear To Star In Lee Daniels-Whitney Cummings Amazon Pilot

Greg Kinnear is set as the male lead opposite Lisa Kudrow in Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Cummings, who also stars, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Cummings and Daniels CAA

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Kinnear will play Dr. Paul Keating, the incredibly charismatic and charming philosophy professor at Sacramento University. He’s Indiana Jones meets Joan Didion. He causes problems for Lynn Steele (Kudrow) and Hazel Miller (Cummings) because of his unorthodox methods of teaching and refusal to acquiesce to “PC” rules.

Kudrow, Cummings and Daniels executive produce. Daniels also directs.

Kinnear can next be seen starring as the title character in Phil, which also marks his directorial debut, set for a July 5 release by Quiver. Later this summer he stars in Brian Banks based on the true life story, and The Red Sea Diving Resort opposite Chris Evans and Ben Kingsley. He also co-stars opposite Isabelle Hubbert and Marisa Tomei in Ira Sachs’ Frankie which premiered this week in Cannes and will be released later this year by Sony Pictures Classics. He recently wrapped production on Misbehaviour opposite Keira Knightley and Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman. On the small screen, Kinnear was most recently seen in CBS All Access anthology series The Twilight Zone. Kinnear is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Rick Genow.

2019 Amazon Pilots & Series Orders