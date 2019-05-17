EXCLUSIVE: Green Book Oscar-winner Nick Vallelonga is teaming with Nicolas Cage for action-thriller 10 Double Zero.

Vallelonga, who was part of the team to win Oscars for Best Screenplay and Best Picture for Green Book, has penned the film alongside Paul Sloan (I Am Wrath). This will be his first screenplay to go into production since Green Book. Christian Sesma (Vigilante Diaries) also co-wrote the script and will direct.

The cop thriller, due to get underway in July of this year, is set in the stifling heat of Louisiana and will follow two police officers who take on a personal vendetta to hunt down cop killers, but as they get closer to solving the crime, they find themselves targets of a conspiracy in the ranks of the police force and the investigation leads right back to them. Cage will lead cast.

Wonderfilm’s Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon will produce. Vallelonga will also be producing through Vallelonga Productions, along with Mike Hatton for Ton of Hats and Josh Mandel for First J Productions.

Wonderfilm Global, the recently announced joint venture between 101 Films International and the Wonderfilm Media Corporation, will be handling world sales in Cannes. The company has hired industry sales vet and former Voltage Vice President Christian De Gallegos as a consultant to help launch efforts in Cannes.

Oscar-winner Cage was last year part of the voice cast for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Upcoming, the prolific actor has features Color Out Of Space, Kill Chain and Primal, among others.

“We are thrilled to introduce 10 Double Zero to audiences around the globe for the first time in Cannes,” said Bowler, founding partner of Wonderfilm Media. “With Nick’s amazing script and his multiple-award-winning track record, combined with the legendary talent of Nicolas Cage in the starring role, this commercially driven thriller is certain to entertain audiences all over the world, and we’ve been gratified to have already enjoyed very strong sales here in Cannes.”

Cage is repped by Stride Management and WME. Vallelonga is repped by the The Gersh Agency.